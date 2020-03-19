|
HILLER Anthony. On 21st February 2020, 'Tony' suddenly passed away at home, aged 30 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Monday 23rd March at 1.00pm. No flowers please, but donations for the British Heart Foundation or Diabetes UK may be made via Tony's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 19, 2020