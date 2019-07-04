|
Martindale. Anthony Paul passed away peacefully at the Duchess of Kent Sue Ryder Hospice, Reading, Berkshire on Tuesday morning, 25th June 2019, aged 69 years. He will be sorely missed by all family and friends. Funeral is to take place West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday, 10th July 2019 at 12.45pm. No flowers please. Donations only, if desired, to The Duchess of Kent Sue Ryder Hospice c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on July 4, 2019