WALLIS Arthur George passed away on 1st October 2019 at the North Hants Hospital Basingstoke aged 77 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends. The Celebration of Arthur's life will take place in the Oak room at Sheepdrove Lambourn followed by interment in the Natural Burial Ground. Family flowers only, donations if desired for Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or the British Liver Trust may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 10, 2019