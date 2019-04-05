|
BLACKWELL. On Tuesday 12th March 2019 Audrey, passed away at Basingstoke Hospital after a short illness. Much loved wife of the late Arthur, mother of Ray, Heather and the late Duncan, mother-in-law to Tony and grandmother of Ryan and Conor. The Funeral will take place in the West Berkshire Crematorium at 11:15am on Monday April 8th. Family flowers only please, donations may be made to Cancer Research UK c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury RG14 1HA. Tel 01635 522210.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019