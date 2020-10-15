|
KNAPE Audrey. Passed away On 4th October 2020, At the Great Western Hospital, aged 96 years. She will be sadly missed by all her Family and friends. Private funeral service. Family flowers please but donations if desired for the Royal British Legion and Macmillian Cancer Support may be made online via Audrey's Tribute Page at wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 15, 2020