Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:45
West Berkshire Crematorium
Audrey MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS Audrey Joan sadly passed away on 11th November 2019 at Royal Berkshire Hospital aged 91 Years. She was a devoted wife to the late Ewart, a loving mother to sons Graham, the late Andrew and daughter in law Luz and a cherished grandmother to Miya, Kai, and Alix. Also a doting sister to Beryl and much beloved aunt to Nicholas and Louise. Funeral service to he held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 5th December 2019 at 12.45pm. Flowers are welcome and all who knew her are welcome to attend. Charitable donations in Audrey's memory if desired to be made to the Rosemary Appeal c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 21, 2019
