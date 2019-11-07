|
|
GOVERNOR on 29th October Barbara passed bravely away at West Berkshire Community Hospital with her family beside her. Wife to Tony and loving mum to Saffron and James. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St George's Church, Wash Common on Friday 22nd November at 1.00 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in her memory if desired to Sue Ryder and Newbury Cancer Care c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 7, 2019