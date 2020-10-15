Home

Barbara Mary HILL

HILL Barbara Mary, passed away on 30th September 2020 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, aged 87 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all her family & friends. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Chieveley on Friday 23rd October. Family and invitees only but donations if desired for the Stroke Association and Thames Valley Air Ambulance may be made via Barbara's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors, Clarendon House ,44 London Road, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 15, 2020
