Sampson, Barbara (aged 88) wife of Richard passed away peacefully at Bayford House Care Home on Wednesday 8th April. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Much loved wife, Mother, Gran and Great Gran. Private family cremation due to government restrictions. Memorial service and celebration of Barbara's life at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations for Berkshire Rheumatology Department and Hungerford Blind Club to Camp Hopson, Dignity Funerals
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 16, 2020
