|
|
YOUNG Barbara. Died on 3rd May 2019 aged 88. She will be sadly missed by all her family of whom she was extremely proud. Funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Sulhamstead Abbots on 28th May at 10:30am followed by committal at West Berkshire Crematorium at 12:00pm. No flowers. The family request that you wear something purple please. Donations to: Burghfield and Mortimer Handybus or Berkshire County Blind Society [ Thatcham Club ] may be made via www.abwalker.co.uk All enquiries to A.B Walker & Son Ltd., Tilehurst Branch. Tel: 0118 304 0068.
Published in Newbury Today on May 16, 2019