|
|
Johnston, Beatrice Louise 'Lou' passed away peacefully on 12th January 2020 aged 98 years. Much loved Mother of seven children, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends. The funeral service will take place at Basingstoke Crematorium on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 2pm. Family flowers only. If desired, donations by cheque may be made to 'Hampshire & IOW Air Ambulance' c/o Howe & Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury, Berkshire, RG20 5QA. Tel (01635) 298303.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 23, 2020