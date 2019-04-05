|
BROWN (née George) Beryl Flora. Suddenly on 20th February in Kettering Hospital aged 75 years. Leaving her loving husband David, son Simon and his wife Sarah and elder brother Bob George. Beryl was born and raised in Newbury until her marriage, which took her to Oxford. They moved to Kettering eight years ago. She will be very sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral at Kettering Crematorium 27th March at 1pm by Co-Operative Funeral Care, 92A London Road, Kettering
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019