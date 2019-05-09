Home

KINGHAM. Beryl. On 27th April 2019 Beryl passed away at the Argyles Nursing Home, aged 73 years. A much loved wife to Bill and sister to Brenda, Barry and Lesley. She will be sadly missed by her many special friends, cousins, nephews and nieces. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 16th May at 3pm. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Cats Protection or Dogs Trust c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, 31a Churchgate, The broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HX 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on May 9, 2019
