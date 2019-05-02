|
BRINDLEY on 20th April 2019, Betty passed away peacefully in the Rainbow Rooms at West Berkshire Community Hospital, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Harold, mother to Liz and Ken, mother-in-law to Kim and Martin, grandmother to Daniel, Steven and Abigail. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St Mary's Church, Speen on Friday 3rd May at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in Betty's memory if desired to Newbury Cancer Care Trust c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on May 2, 2019