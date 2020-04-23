Home

Monday, May 18, 2020
11:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
Wigley, Betty sadly passed away on Wednesday 15th April 2020 aged 87 years at Walnut Close Care home. Loved always and will be sadly missed by Barbara and Joe, Yvonne and Emlyn, Ian and Toni, all the grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Due to the current situation there will be a private service on Monday 18th May at West Berkshire Crematorium at 11am. Many thanks to the carers at Walnut Close, Thatcham Medical Centre and the district nurses. Donations if desire to Thames Valley Air Ambulance and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, Rg14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 23, 2020
