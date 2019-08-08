|
JOHNSTON Brenda passed away suddenly on 27th July 2019 aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alec, much loved mother to Valerie and Pamela and mother-in-law to Roger and Trevor. Beloved nan to Marie, Wayne, Christopher, Louise and Lisa, Great nan to Joe, Evie, Harley, Louie, Joseph, Amelia, Joshua, Charlie, Toby, Max and baby Cora. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday 27th August at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church at 12noon and interment after at Shaw Cemetery. Family flowers only but donations in Brenda's memory can be made to Newbury Cancer Care and sent C/O Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 8, 2019