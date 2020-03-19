|
|
CORBETT Brenda Mary passed peacefully away at home on 29th February 2020, aged 92. Loving wife of (Adrian) John, loving mother of Janice, Jeremy and Simon. Family only cremation service. In view of the coronavirus crisis the family have decided to postpone the Memorial Service at Holy Trinity Church, Hermitage to a later date to be announced. Donations, if desired in her memory to The Mission to Seafarers c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury. RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 19, 2020