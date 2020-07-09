|
TUTTLE Brian David (Tut) passed away at West Berkshire Community Hospital on 25th June 2020 after a short illness, aged 64 years. He will be very much missed by his three sisters, Valerie, Christine and Julie, Brother Malcolm, family and many friends. Due to current restrictions it will be a private family cremation. No flowers but donations if desired for Hungerford Care Home Residents Social Fund may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on July 9, 2020