FARLEY Brian Michael passed away on 12th January 2020 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital Reading aged 79 years. He will be missed by all his Family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 7th February at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only, Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK may be made via Brian's Tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk, alternatively, cheques may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 23, 2020
