JONES Brian passed away peacefully on 25th July 2020 aged 68 years following a short illness. Devoted Husband to June and much loved Stepdad, Stepgrandad, Brother, Uncle and Great Uncle, he will be greatly missed by family and his many friends. Private service to be held due to current restrictions. Family flowers only but charitable donations in Brian's memory if desired can be made to The British Heart Foundation online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Brian-Jones52
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 6, 2020
