|
|
LEWIS, Brian. Sadly passed away at Royal Berkshire Hospital on 30th April 2019, aged 81 years. Resident of Garston Park, Tilehurst and formerly of Berrys Road, Upper Bucklebury. Husband to Anne, Dad to David and Helen and Grandad to Aaliyah. Funeral Service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd May at 12.00pm. Family flowers only. Donations in memory of Brian to Cats Protection c/o AB Walker & Son Funeral Directors, 13 School Road, Reading, RG31 5AR
Published in Newbury Today on May 16, 2019