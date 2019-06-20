|
MORGAN, Brian passed away suddenly but peacefully on 10th June 2019 aged 79 years. Retired engineer of 24 years for Vodafone. Much loved husband of Gloria, beloved dad of Ian and Tina and a devoted grandad. Brian will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 26th June at 1.30 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Brian for Parkinson's UK can be made via www.abwalker.co.uk. Enquiries to A.B. Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham. RG19 3HP Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on June 20, 2019