Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00
Thatcham Methodist Church
MUTTRAM On 23rd July Brian (Mutt) passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Sheila, much loved brother in law and uncle, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at Thatcham Methodist Church on Thursday 8th August at 12 noon. Family flowers only please but donations in his memory, if desired to RNIB and British Heart Foundation, c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 1, 2019
