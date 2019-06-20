|
PEARCE (Catherine) Joy passed away peacefully on 7th June 2019 aged 93 years in the Royal Berkshire Hospital. Joy was the widow of the late Cliff Pearce and mother to Judy and David. She was a wonderful Grandma to Daisy, Holly and William, and also to Katie, Lizzie, Tom and Ben, as well as a great-grandma to her beloved great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. The funeral will be held at the West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday, 2nd July at 2.15 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Donations in Joy's memory, if desired, may be made to Cancer Research c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1 HA
Published in Newbury Today on June 20, 2019