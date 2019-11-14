|
WHINCUP Charles Leslie John (Les). On 30th October 2019, Les sadly passed away, aged 85 years. Beloved husband to Wendy, much loved father to Ian, Dawn and Bridget, adored grandfather (Papa) to Freya, Chloe, Lauren, Liam, Josh and Phoebe and cherished brother to Pat. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral to take place Thursday 28th November 2019, 11.15am at West Berkshire Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia Uk, c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA. No dress code.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 14, 2019