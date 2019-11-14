Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles WHINCUP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Leslie John "Les" WHINCUP

Add a Memory
Charles Leslie John "Les" WHINCUP Obituary
WHINCUP Charles Leslie John (Les). On 30th October 2019, Les sadly passed away, aged 85 years. Beloved husband to Wendy, much loved father to Ian, Dawn and Bridget, adored grandfather (Papa) to Freya, Chloe, Lauren, Liam, Josh and Phoebe and cherished brother to Pat. Sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral to take place Thursday 28th November 2019, 11.15am at West Berkshire Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dementia Uk, c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA. No dress code.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -