|
|
TYLER, Charles Patrick (Pat), passed away suddenly 7th March at Walnut Close Thatcham aged 96 years. Now reunited with his beloved Lily. Loving father to Tricia and Sue, grandad to Stephen, James, Kathryn and Ruth, great grandad to Lucy, Rachel, Joshua and Scarlette. Will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Private cremation. Memorial service to be held at a later date Donations to British Heart Foundation c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 2, 2020