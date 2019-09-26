|
ROBEY Chris. Passed away peacefully at home on the 16th September 2019, aged 52 years. A loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to many, he will be greatly missed. Funeral service to take place on Monday 30th September, 1.30pm at West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham. No Flowers. Donations, if desired for Sue Ryder Hospice in Nettlebed and Cats Protection, Oxfordshire. All enquiries c/o M&J Didcock Funeral Service, 15-17 Park Road, Didcot, OX11 8QL. Tel: 01235 510292.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 26, 2019