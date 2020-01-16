Home

ANNS Christopher Archer Bennett sadly passed away on 5th January 2020 aged 73 years. A loving family man who will be sorely missed by his wife Denise and his whole family. Funeral service to be at held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please but charitable donations in Christopher's memory can be made to Sue Ryder Newbury or Cancer Research UK c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 16, 2020
