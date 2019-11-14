Home

Love, Christopher John passed away on 26th October 2019 aged 69 years. Loving Husband to Jo and Father to Victoria, Elizabeth and Kirsty. He will be missed greatly by all of his family and friends. Funeral service to be held on Monday 25th November at West Berkshire Crematorium at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only but donations if desired can be made payable to Thames Valley Air Ambulance and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 14, 2019
