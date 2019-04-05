Home

Cilla LANGRIDGE

LANGRIDGE. Cilla peacefully passed away at the Basingstoke Hospital on 9th March 2019, aged 86 years. Wife of the late Lionel Langridge, much loved mum and granny, who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at St Mary's Church Shaw on Friday 29th March at 1pm followed by interment. Family flowers only but donations if desired to be shared between St Mary's Church and Strawberry Hill Medical Centre may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors, Clarendon House, 44 London Road, Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019
