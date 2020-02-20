Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Clare SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clare SMITH

Add a Memory
Clare SMITH Obituary
SMITH on 14th February Clare passed away peacefully but suddenly. A dearly loved wife of the late John, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 6th March at 11.00 a.m. Family flowers only please but donations in her memory if desired are for the Stroke Association c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clare's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -