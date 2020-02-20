|
|
SMITH on 14th February Clare passed away peacefully but suddenly. A dearly loved wife of the late John, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 6th March at 11.00 a.m. Family flowers only please but donations in her memory if desired are for the Stroke Association c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 20, 2020