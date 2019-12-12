Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cliff JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cliff JAMES

Add a Memory
Cliff JAMES Obituary
JAMES on 7th December Cliff passed away peacefully at home aged 73. A loving husband to Sally, dearly loved dad to Louise and Mandy, beloved grandad and father-in-law. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in his memory if desired to British Lung Foundation c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cliff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -