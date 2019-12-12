|
JAMES on 7th December Cliff passed away peacefully at home aged 73. A loving husband to Sally, dearly loved dad to Louise and Mandy, beloved grandad and father-in-law. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 23rd December at 1.30 p.m. Family flowers only please but donations in his memory if desired to British Lung Foundation c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 12, 2019