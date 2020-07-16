Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clive WYNELL-SUTHERLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clive WYNELL-SUTHERLAND

Add a Memory
Clive WYNELL-SUTHERLAND Obituary
WYNELL-SUTHERLAND Clive Howard Charles St John "Spike", passed away peacefully at Joseph Weld Hospice on Sunday 5th July 2020 after a short illness, aged 75 years. A much loved man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Spike's funeral will be held at Wessex Vale Crematorium on Monday 20th July at 12.15pm but please note that due to capacity limitations this will be a private service, however there will be a live webcast of the service. Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be made to "Weldmar Hospicecare" and sent directly to the charity. Any enquiries or information for the webcast can be made to Co-op Funeralcare, 31A Great Western Road, Dorchester, Dorset, DT1 1UF. Tel: 01305 266888.
Published in Newbury Today on July 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -