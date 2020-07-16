|
|
WYNELL-SUTHERLAND Clive Howard Charles St John "Spike", passed away peacefully at Joseph Weld Hospice on Sunday 5th July 2020 after a short illness, aged 75 years. A much loved man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Spike's funeral will be held at Wessex Vale Crematorium on Monday 20th July at 12.15pm but please note that due to capacity limitations this will be a private service, however there will be a live webcast of the service. Family flowers only please but donations if desired can be made to "Weldmar Hospicecare" and sent directly to the charity. Any enquiries or information for the webcast can be made to Co-op Funeralcare, 31A Great Western Road, Dorchester, Dorset, DT1 1UF. Tel: 01305 266888.
Published in Newbury Today on July 16, 2020