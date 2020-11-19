|
Bull, Colin passed away peacefully at Great Western Hospital on 10th November 2020 with his family by his side. Loving husband to Maureen, 55 years, father to Sarah and David. Colin was a proud Hungerfordian having lived and worked in the town all his life. He played both football and cricket for the town and was a lifelong supporter of both teams. He will be sadly missed by Maureen, Sarah & Paul, David and Tina xxx Private Funeral Service due to current restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Blind Veterans UK and Cancer Research UK c/o Dianne Mackinder Funeral Service, Wagon Yard, Marlborough, SN8 1LH. Tel. 01672 512444
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 19, 2020