POCOCK, Cynthia Jaine passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on 8th July, 2020 aged 84 years. She will be greatly missed by her devoted husband Victor, son Andrew, daughter-in-law Julie and her extended family and friends. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Friday 31st July at St Nicholas' Church, Beedon. No flowers please, but donations if desired can be sent to Miriam Dean Fund, c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West St Newbury RG14 1HA, 01635 522210
Published in Newbury Today on July 16, 2020