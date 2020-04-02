Home

Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
A private burial
St. Peter's Church
Headley
BROWN, Cyril, passed away after a short illness on 26th March at North Hampshire Hospital, aged 90. He was much loved and will be deeply missed by all his sons and daughters, Bruce, Aline, Coral, Heather, David, Kim, their partners, his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. A private burial will take place on 2nd April at St. Peter's Church, Headley. Family flowers only. However donations can be made in Cyril's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Society and sent to L Titcombe, Funeral Directors, 8 Swan Street, Kingsclere, RG20 5PJ, Tel.01635 299900. A memorial service will be held later in the year for all his family and friends.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 2, 2020
