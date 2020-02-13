Home

More Obituaries for Dave WILTSHIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave WILTSHIRE

Dave WILTSHIRE Obituary
WILTSHIRE, Dave passed away peacefully on 4th February 2020 aged 81 years. Re-united with loving wife Sue, much loved dad and grandad. Dave will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 19th February at 10.00am. Flowers welcome. Donations in memory of Dave for Parkinsons UK and Alzheimers Society may be made via www.abwalker.co.uk All enquires to A B Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HP. Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on Feb. 13, 2020
