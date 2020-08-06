|
BARNARD David sadly passed away in the Rainbow Rooms at West Berks Hospital on 28th July. Loving husband to Margaret, devoted father to Katy and Matthew, step father to Angela & David, grandfather to Amelia, Madeleine, Eliza and William, sister to Margaret and great friend to many. The family regret due to COVID-19 the service at West Berks Crematorium will be private. In appreciation of all the kind support received donations will go to Sue Ryder c/o www.abwalker.co.uk. Enquiries to AB Walker, Thatcham, 01635 873 672
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 6, 2020