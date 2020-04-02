Home

PEARCE, David Charles passed away in the Royal Berkshire Hospital on 15th March 2020 aged 79. Loving husband to the late Patsy, father to Mark and Nicola, father in law to Rob and Jackie, loving grandfather to Dan, Chloe and Evie. In view of the current coronavirus crisis the graveside funeral will be immediate family only. No flowers please, Donations in memory of David to Cats Protection (Newbury Adoption Centre) may be made via www.abwalker.co.uk All enquires to A B Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham RG19 3HP. Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 2, 2020
