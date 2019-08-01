Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
12:00
St Nicolas Church
Newbury
David George STACEY

STACEY David George sadly passed away at home on Wednesday 24th July aged 85 years. He will be missed forever by his wife Joan, daughters Joanna and Rosemary and brother Robert along with the rest of the family who are all thankful for the many happy memories they share. Funeral service at St Nicolas Church, Newbury on Tuesday 6th August at 12noon. Family flowers only please but welcome any donations to The Macular Society c/o RC Smallbone Ltd , 37 Pound Street Newbury RG14 6AE 01635 40536
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 1, 2019
