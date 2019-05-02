Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
14:00
St Michael & All Angels Church
Lambourn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David HEATH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David HEATH

Obituary Condolences

David HEATH Obituary
HEATH on 27th April David passed peacefully away at Great Western Hospital aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Barbara and dear father of Lesley, father-in-law of Pete. Funeral service to take place at St Michael & All Angels Church, Lambourn on Monday 13th May at 2.00 pm. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only but donations if desired in memory of David to Macmillan Cancer Care c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.