HEATH on 27th April David passed peacefully away at Great Western Hospital aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Barbara and dear father of Lesley, father-in-law of Pete. Funeral service to take place at St Michael & All Angels Church, Lambourn on Monday 13th May at 2.00 pm. Please wear bright colours. Family flowers only but donations if desired in memory of David to Macmillan Cancer Care c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on May 2, 2019