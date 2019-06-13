Home

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
HUGHES, David passed away peacefully on 31st May 2019 aged 58 years. Beloved husband of Anita, much loved Dad of Christopher and Jason, besotted grandpa of Oliver. David will be greatly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 20th June at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of David for The Royal British Legion or Sue Ryder-Duchess of Kent House Hospice can be made via www.abwalker.co.uk. Enquiries to A.B. Walker, 40 The Broadway, Thatcham. RG19 3HP Tel: 01635 873672
Published in Newbury Today on June 13, 2019
