Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
David JONES Obituary
JONES David, on 24th July 2019, Dave peacefully passed away at the West Berkshire Community Hospital aged 62 years. Beloved husband to Gina, much loved father, grandfather and stepfather, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 15th August at 12:00noon. Family flowers only but donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 1, 2019
