CHAMINGS, David Richard, passed away peacefully on the 4th August in Basingstoke Hospital following a short illness. Husband to the late Jean Chamings and father to their three sons, Patrick, Nigel and Mark, he will be sadly missed by all that knew him. The funeral will take place on the 17th August at St Peters Church, Headley. The service is limited to family only due to the current Covid-19 restrictions but those wishing to pay their last respects are welcome to be outside the Community Shop in Headley at 11.30, when the hearse will pass-by and then again at the graveside for the committal following the service which will start at 12.00. Anyone attending is reminded to please observe the current rules regarding social distancing. No flowers please but Donations for St Peters Church Headley in his memory can be made via the donation page on L Titcombe & Family's website
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 13, 2020