|
|
JOHNSON On Sunday September 6th 2020, Dennis Anthony (Tony) passed away in hospital, aged 85. Loving dad to Kevin, Angela and Adrian. Father-in-law to Steve and Cheryl. Loving grandad to Emma, David, Josh, Ellie, Jay, Ruby, Eliza, and great-grandad to Lily. Brother to Kathleen. Will be very sadly missed and not forgotten. Private funeral due to restrictions. Family flowers only. Donations if desired in memory of Tony to The Royal British Legion, Newbury, c/o Thatcham Funeral Care, Churchgate, 31A The Broadway, Thatcham, Berkshire, RG19 3HX. Tel 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 24, 2020