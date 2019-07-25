|
SUTTON Dennis passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday 15 July 2019 aged 87 years. Much loved by Angela, daughters Anne and Katy and grandchildren Jamie, Bea, Nancy and Lizzie. Dennis was a special person, a true countryman and will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 6 August at 2.15 pm. Family flowers only. Donations can be made to Thames Valley Air Ambulance c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury RG14 6AE
Published in Newbury Today on July 25, 2019