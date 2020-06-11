|
TAYLOR, Denny (Spud), sadly passed away on the 30th May at North Hants Hospital aged 87. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 60 years, Jill, his children David, Paul, Mark and Donna, his daughters in law, his grandchildren Maisie, Molly and Ella as well as family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Friday 19th June at 12:00pm. Family flowers only although donations in Denny's memory can be made to The Haemophilia Society. All enquiries to Staunton Funeral Services, 10 Market Parade, Havant PO9 1QF Tel No. 023 9247 7440
Published in Newbury Today on June 11, 2020