Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Derek SHAILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek SHAILES

Add a Memory
Derek SHAILES Obituary
SHAILES Derek sadly passed away peacefully at home on 30th July 2019 aged 83 years. Beloved husband to Jean, dear dad to Clive, Terry and the late Neil, father-in-law to Julie and a much adored grandad to Abi, Ben, Christopher and Rebecca. Funeral service to take place at St. Mary's Church, Speen at 2pm on Thursday 22nd August 2019 followed by a family burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only but donations in Derek's memory can be made to St. Mary's Church, Speen and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Derek's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.