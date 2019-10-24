Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Desmond BRIND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Desmond BRIND

Add a Memory
Desmond BRIND Obituary
BRIND Desmond. On 14th October 2019, Des peacefully passed away at the North Hants Hospital Basingstoke, aged 89 years. He was much loved and will be sadly missed by his wife Kay and all his family and friends. The Funeral Service will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 30th October at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for Newbury Cancer Care may be made on line at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Desmond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.