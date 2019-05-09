|
BROTHERS Diana (née Gantlett) passed away peacefully in her sleep on 27th April 2019 aged 94 years. Widow to Malcolm and loving mother to Chris and Fiona, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Funeral to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 9th May 2019 at 16:30. All are welcome to attend. Donations in Diana's memory, if desired, are to the Greyhound Trust or The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on May 9, 2019